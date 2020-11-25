UrduPoint.com
300 Shops, Bank Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:17 AM

District Administration here Tuesday sealed various markets of the city for violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during ongoing crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):District Administration here Tuesday sealed various markets of the city for violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during ongoing crackdown.

District administration has sealed more than 300 shops, dozens of markets and a Bank during raid conducted in Qissa Khawani Bazar.

Team of district administration during inspection appreciated corona preventive steps taken by a frying fish outlet, Naana Mahi.

Meanwhile, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner City, Ehtesham-ul-Haq arrested 32 shopkeepers from Hashtnagri area for opening shops after breaking seals.

Deputy Commissioner has urged public to take precautionary measures against corona spread. He said that carelessness on part of people and avoiding notified instructions would put precious lives of people at risk.

