300 urea bags sold at control rate

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irshad Ahmed supervised the sale of 300 urea bags at control rate of Rs 1768 per 50 kg bag at Mehr Traders in tehsil Sialkot.

Later, DDA (Ext.) Sialkot Dr.

Irshad Ahmed along with Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza and Special Branch staff visited Adda Gondal Saidpur and Rum area markaz Kotli Loharan and checked the stock and sale record of fertilizers dealers.

As many as 700 bags of Sona Urea were taken into custody and sold at control rateto the farmers.