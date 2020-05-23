300 waste bin to be installed at roads, markets: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that arrangements have been completed to install 300 waste bin at different roads and markets of the city under clean and green Pakistan project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that arrangements have been completed to install 300 waste bin at different roads and markets of the city under clean and green Pakistan project.

Talking to media after inauguration ceremony of the project here at Goal Bagh Gulgasht Colony on Saturday, Aamir Khattak said that clean and green program has been started again besides fight against coronavirus.

He said that 550 hand carts would also be provided to sanitary workers after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that old and bad conditioned machinery was being repaired to bring more improvement in cleanliness of the city.

The deputy commissioner added that Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was on top across the provided in resolving public complaints on top priority.

He said that the administration striving hard to increase number of sanitary workers and machinery after expansion of area of metropolitan city.

He lauded the MWMC for making exemplary arrangements at labour complex quarantine centre which was also appreciated by international media.

He said that cleanliness arrangements would also be made at rural areas of the district in order to bring Multan at top position in clean and green Pakistan index.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that work has been started on working plan of clean and green Multan. He said that efforts were being made to bring a new look of the city.

Manager Operations MWMC Dawood Makki, Managers Aqeel Ahmed, Habib-ul-Muzaffar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.