300 waste bins to be installed in Multan before Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :About 300 waste bins would be installed among 111 around main highways while 107 at common markets and 82 at five sections of metro routes by Waste Management Company (WMC) before Eid-ul-Azha.

CEO WMC Abdul Latif Khan had initially marked installation points after holding brief visit in different parts of the city on Tuesday. Citizens were appealed to throw garbage inside the bins in order to make the city clean and beautiful.

Meanwhile, preparations for Eid-ul-Azha started to be augmented in consonance with local district administration here. Following this, CEO WMC paid visit at company's workshop to review repairing of vehicles and containers to be plied on roads in few days.

He vowed that no garbage or filth would be allowed to be accumulated at any part of the city especially on Eid occasion.

Talking to journalists after visiting the workshop, Abdul Latif Khan said that all 135 vehicles of the department would be used to lift up garbage on Eid-Ul-Azha. He said currently 11 vehicles parked as out of order, were getting repaired sharply to meet desired task. He hinted at getting new recruitment of cleanliness staff against vacant posts near future.