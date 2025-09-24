300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Wednesday distributed 300 kitchen gardening kits among poor women farmers in Sukkur district as part of the pro-poor social protection and economic sustainability initiative under the On Farm Water Management (OFWM) program of the Sindh Government.

The kits were handed over during a ceremony at Salehpat, with the aim of promoting kitchen gardening practices, improving nutrition, and enhancing economic sustainability for women farmers' households.

The beneficiaries belonged to 16 village organizations across nine Union Councils in three talukas including Salehpat 115, Pano Aqil 54, and Rohri 131. Government officials and SRSO representatives attended the event, encouraging women farmers to utilize the kits to cultivate vegetables, ensure household nutrition security, and reduce dependence on external markets.

The key objectives were to promote kitchen gardening, improve nutrition and economic sustainability, which strengthen economic sustainability for women farmers' households through surplus produce sales

Irshad Memon, Deputy Director Field (OFWM), Aijaz Ahmed Samair, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Sukkur, Abdul Ghaffar Solangi, Deputy Director & Focal Person KGK, OFWM, Aftab Ahmed Noonari, Assistant Director, OFWM Sukkur, Raj Kumar, Sub Engineer, OFWM Sukkur and Regional General Manager SRSO Aamir Abbas Mangi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The initiative is expected to positively impact the lives of women farmers and their families by providing them with the necessary resources and support to cultivate vegetables sustainably and improve their livelihoods.