300 Women Farmers In Sukkur Receive Kitchen Gardening Kits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Wednesday distributed 300 kitchen gardening kits among poor women farmers in Sukkur district as part of the pro-poor social protection and economic sustainability initiative under the On Farm Water Management (OFWM) program of the Sindh Government.
The kits were handed over during a ceremony at Salehpat, with the aim of promoting kitchen gardening practices, improving nutrition, and enhancing economic sustainability for women farmers' households.
The beneficiaries belonged to 16 village organizations across nine Union Councils in three talukas including Salehpat 115, Pano Aqil 54, and Rohri 131. Government officials and SRSO representatives attended the event, encouraging women farmers to utilize the kits to cultivate vegetables, ensure household nutrition security, and reduce dependence on external markets.
The key objectives were to promote kitchen gardening, improve nutrition and economic sustainability, which strengthen economic sustainability for women farmers' households through surplus produce sales
Irshad Memon, Deputy Director Field (OFWM), Aijaz Ahmed Samair, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Sukkur, Abdul Ghaffar Solangi, Deputy Director & Focal Person KGK, OFWM, Aftab Ahmed Noonari, Assistant Director, OFWM Sukkur, Raj Kumar, Sub Engineer, OFWM Sukkur and Regional General Manager SRSO Aamir Abbas Mangi and other officials were also present on the occasion.
The initiative is expected to positively impact the lives of women farmers and their families by providing them with the necessary resources and support to cultivate vegetables sustainably and improve their livelihoods.
Recent Stories
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits3 minutes ago
-
Socio-economic stress fueling phobias; Psychiatrist3 minutes ago
-
NDU Delegation Calls on CJP13 minutes ago
-
Kohat TMA employees protest over non-payment of salaries13 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali congrats Pakistan Handball team for becoming Asian Champion23 minutes ago
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health43 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years43 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees43 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes43 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits43 minutes ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad48 minutes ago
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention53 minutes ago