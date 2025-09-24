Open Menu

300 Women Farmers In Sukkur Receive Kitchen Gardening Kits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Wednesday distributed 300 kitchen gardening kits among poor women farmers in Sukkur district as part of the pro-poor social protection and economic sustainability initiative under the On Farm Water Management (OFWM) program of the Sindh Government.

The kits were handed over during a ceremony at Salehpat, with the aim of promoting kitchen gardening practices, improving nutrition, and enhancing economic sustainability for women farmers' households.

The beneficiaries belonged to 16 village organizations across nine Union Councils in three talukas including Salehpat 115, Pano Aqil 54, and Rohri 131. Government officials and SRSO representatives attended the event, encouraging women farmers to utilize the kits to cultivate vegetables, ensure household nutrition security, and reduce dependence on external markets.

The key objectives were to promote kitchen gardening, improve nutrition and economic sustainability, which strengthen economic sustainability for women farmers' households through surplus produce sales

Irshad Memon, Deputy Director Field (OFWM), Aijaz Ahmed Samair, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Sukkur, Abdul Ghaffar Solangi, Deputy Director & Focal Person KGK, OFWM, Aftab Ahmed Noonari, Assistant Director, OFWM Sukkur, Raj Kumar, Sub Engineer, OFWM Sukkur and Regional General Manager SRSO Aamir Abbas Mangi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The initiative is expected to positively impact the lives of women farmers and their families by providing them with the necessary resources and support to cultivate vegetables sustainably and improve their livelihoods.

Recent Stories

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

28 minutes ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

43 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

2 hours ago
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

2 hours ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan