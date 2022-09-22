300 women get ration, sanitary kits in flood hit Rajanpur, DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Human Development Foundation (PHDF) has distributed ration bags and sanitary kits among 300 flood hit women in Taunsa Sharif tahsil of district Dera Ghazi Khan and Fazalpur city of district Rajanpur.

PHDF Program officer Samia Faiz told APP that their team members present in flood affected areas give them information regarding needs of the people and then the relief items are dispatched to these areas.

She said that the sanitary kits included body lotion, shampoo and other items while ration packs also included packed milk and feeders for children.

She said that 120 men were also residing in the camps where PHDF distributed relief items.