3000 adulterated milked discarded during special campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a special three-day campaign against adulterated dairy products discarded over 3000 liters across the province.

The spokesman of Food Authority said that the teams of Food Authority checked milk containers and other vehicles of dairy products at the toll plazas of the motorways and main highways besides visiting the local markets.

During the checking the teams checked 671 milk samples at modern mobile food testing lab and took into custody more than 3,000 liters of adulterated and sub-standard milk which was discarded on the spot while heavy fines were also imposed on the shopkeepers and dealers.

Director General KP Food Authority Shafiullah Khan appreciating the performance of the special team said that “the authority believes in zero tolerance against milk adulteration and takes action against the adulteration mafia.

