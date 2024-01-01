Open Menu

3000 Adulterated Milked Discarded During Special Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

3000 adulterated milked discarded during special campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a special three-day campaign against adulterated dairy products discarded over 3000 liters across the province.

The spokesman of Food Authority said that the teams of Food Authority checked milk containers and other vehicles of dairy products at the toll plazas of the motorways and main highways besides visiting the local markets.

During the checking the teams checked 671 milk samples at modern mobile food testing lab and took into custody more than 3,000 liters of adulterated and sub-standard milk which was discarded on the spot while heavy fines were also imposed on the shopkeepers and dealers.

Director General KP Food Authority Shafiullah Khan appreciating the performance of the special team said that “the authority believes in zero tolerance against milk adulteration and takes action against the adulteration mafia.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Vehicles Market

Recent Stories

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan