3,000 armed policemen to be deployed for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Police on Saturday have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha. Around 3,000 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to ensure the safety of worshippers. To manage traffic during the celebrations, over 700 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will be on duty to maintain traffic flow.

Additionally, 21 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, with more than 200 officers assigned to this task.

More than 130 officers will be assigned at parks and other public places, while over 260 officers will be on duty at cemeteries to ensure the safety of visitors.

The security plan includes personnel from the police force, elite force, ladies police, dolphin force, and the security squad.

The patrolling police will carry out security duty on Chand Raat and during Eid days.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that the safety of citizens the top priority, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.