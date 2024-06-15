Open Menu

3,000 Armed Policemen To Be Deployed For Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM

3,000 armed policemen to be deployed for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Police on Saturday have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha. Around 3,000 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to ensure the safety of worshippers. To manage traffic during the celebrations, over 700 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will be on duty to maintain traffic flow.

Additionally, 21 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, with more than 200 officers assigned to this task.

More than 130 officers will be assigned at parks and other public places, while over 260 officers will be on duty at cemeteries to ensure the safety of visitors.

The security plan includes personnel from the police force, elite force, ladies police, dolphin force, and the security squad.

The patrolling police will carry out security duty on Chand Raat and during Eid days.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that the safety of citizens the top priority, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi All From Top

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

2 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

3 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

4 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

7 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

19 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan