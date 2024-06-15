3,000 Armed Policemen To Be Deployed For Eid Ul Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Police on Saturday have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha. Around 3,000 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to ensure the safety of worshippers. To manage traffic during the celebrations, over 700 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will be on duty to maintain traffic flow.
Additionally, 21 special pickets have been set up across the city to prevent one-wheeling, with more than 200 officers assigned to this task.
More than 130 officers will be assigned at parks and other public places, while over 260 officers will be on duty at cemeteries to ensure the safety of visitors.
The security plan includes personnel from the police force, elite force, ladies police, dolphin force, and the security squad.
The patrolling police will carry out security duty on Chand Raat and during Eid days.
SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that the safety of citizens the top priority, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspect landlord8 minutes ago
-
One injured in a cylinder explosion in Daska11 minutes ago
-
Punjab to launch historic air ambulance service on motorways12 minutes ago
-
Three public holidays announced in AJK on account of Eid ul Azha12 minutes ago
-
UAF observes World Dengue Day12 minutes ago
-
Solving problems of municipal employees a priority; Acting Mayor22 minutes ago
-
BoG of BISE meets31 minutes ago
-
Inadequate shelters, water at cattle markets displease buyers in KP31 minutes ago
-
WASA finalises plan for Eid-ul-Azha32 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 5bn approved for development projects in NA-5341 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for collection, disposal of sacrificial animals offal finalised42 minutes ago
-
Bhai Karam Singh Gurudwara conservation begins42 minutes ago