3,000 Athletes To Participate In PMUS Olympiad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Saturday said that as many as 3,000 athletes would participate in the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad scheduled to start on November 21.
Chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors of universities from across the country to review arrangements for the event, he said that the Olympiad was poised to be one of the largest student athletic events in Pakistan, aiming to promote physical fitness, sportsmanship and a sense of unity among the youth.
Mashhood emphasized the event's importance in showcasing young athletes' talent and dedication.
He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the youth of Pakistan in all fields, including sports, to help them reach their full potential.
“The Prime Minister's University Olympiad is a significant initiative that brings together the brightest young athletes from across the country,” said Rana Mashhood. “With 3,000 participants, this event will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride.
"
The meeting was also attended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, who praised the collaborative efforts between universities and government bodies. He highlighted the crucial role of higher education institutions in organizing such large-scale events, which contribute to the holistic development of students.
“This Olympiad celebrates athleticism, teamwork, and national pride. It is essential that we come together to ensure the smooth execution of this event, as it will leave a lasting impact on the students and the university sports culture in Pakistan,” said Mukhtar Ahmed Khan.
With just days to go before the event kicked off, the organizing committees were working around the clock to finalize the logistics and ensure that the event ran smoothly.
The athletes will compete in a range of sports, aiming to demonstrate their skills and represent their respective universities at the highest level of competition.
The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is fully committed to ensuring the success of the Olympiad and to providing an unforgettable experience for all participants.
