Open Menu

3,000 Athletes To Participate In PMUS Olympiad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

3,000 athletes to participate in PMUS Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Saturday said that as many as 3,000 athletes would participate in the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS) Olympiad scheduled to start on November 21.

Chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors of universities from across the country to review arrangements for the event, he said that the Olympiad was poised to be one of the largest student athletic events in Pakistan, aiming to promote physical fitness, sportsmanship and a sense of unity among the youth.

Mashhood emphasized the event's importance in showcasing young athletes' talent and dedication.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the youth of Pakistan in all fields, including sports, to help them reach their full potential.

“The Prime Minister's University Olympiad is a significant initiative that brings together the brightest young athletes from across the country,” said Rana Mashhood. “With 3,000 participants, this event will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride.

"

The meeting was also attended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, who praised the collaborative efforts between universities and government bodies. He highlighted the crucial role of higher education institutions in organizing such large-scale events, which contribute to the holistic development of students.

“This Olympiad celebrates athleticism, teamwork, and national pride. It is essential that we come together to ensure the smooth execution of this event, as it will leave a lasting impact on the students and the university sports culture in Pakistan,” said Mukhtar Ahmed Khan.

With just days to go before the event kicked off, the organizing committees were working around the clock to finalize the logistics and ensure that the event ran smoothly.

The athletes will compete in a range of sports, aiming to demonstrate their skills and represent their respective universities at the highest level of competition.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is fully committed to ensuring the success of the Olympiad and to providing an unforgettable experience for all participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Education Student Young Mukhtar Ahmed November HEC Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

53 minutes ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 hour ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 hour ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

16 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

16 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan