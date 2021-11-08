UrduPoint.com

3000 Bags Of Sugar Recovered During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

District Administration of Khanewal on Monday launched a crackdown against sugar hoarding, on direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District Administration of Khanewal on Monday launched a crackdown against sugar hoarding, on direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi .

The price Control magistrate accompanying a police team raided a private go down of sugar and recovered 3000 bags of sugar.

According to an official source, In line with the on-going crackdown against hoarders and Profiteers, the raid was conducted on a tip off, at the go down of a cotton factory, at Chak 28/10-R, few kilometers away from Khanewal city.

The magistrate took the sugar stock in their custody and got FIR registered against the go down owner under relevant provisions of law against hoarding.

He said that no one would be allowed hoarding essential item to create their artificial shortage. The officials said that the go down has been sealed and crackdown and raids would continue on daily basis to eradicate the artificial inflation created by hoarders.

