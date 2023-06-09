3000 children so far enrolled under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far enrolled 3000 children into schools through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative in Sargodha district.

BISP Deputy Director Sargodha told APP here on Friday that the aim of this initiative was to promote education through regular cash transfers to invest in human capital development. B-form/ CRC verification through NADRA database was mandatory for the enrollment of child in the program, he added He highlighted that "A beneficiary child must have at least 70 percent attendance in a quarter to get cash transfers",adding that Primary level boy would get Rs 1500 each per quarter while each girl would get Rs 2000 per quarter,where as Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 would be paid to boy and girl student of middle class respectively.

For the Higher Secondary level, Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000 would be paid to the boy and girl students respectively. The girls would also be given one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 on graduation of primary education, he maintained.

The Deputy Director informed that 158,000 women would get Rs 9000 each under BISP from June 15th and they would get from 17 cash disbursement points that had setup at different schools in the district.