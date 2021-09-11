3000 cops to ensure security for Cantt Local Bodies elections

Over 3000 cops would ensure security of Cantonment Local Bodies Elections 2021 to be held on September 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 3000 cops would ensure security of Cantonment Local Bodies Elections 2021 to be held on September 12.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police would make all-out efforts to implement Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan on the polling day.

No one would be allowed to display weapons and use the loudspeakers, he said adding, besides the deployment at polling stations and polling booths, special police squads and police vehicles of the respective police stations would be used for patrolling in Cantt areas to ensure law and order. Elite force would also be deployed for election duty, he added.

All the cops deployed for election duties would remain in the field at their duty points particularly from start to end of the polling.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi District Police had finalized all the arrangements for Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Cantonment Boards.

To a question he told that 583 polling stations including 285 for male and 276 for female and 22 joint polling stations would be set up to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise on September 12.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi, as many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district would be given special security cover and Rawalpindi district police would also utilize all available resources to ensure law and order at all sensitive polling stations.

3000 cops including two SSPs, four SPs, nine DSPs, 16 SHOs and other personnel of Rawalpindi district police would be deployed in the district.

He informed that total 1604 polling booths including 822 for male and 782 for female voters would be given proper security cover.

To another question he informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections.

The SSP said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of CoC and other orders of ECP for the elections.

The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for Cantonment Local Bodies elections.

Police personnel have also been directed to keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons, he added.

The CPO directed the officers and personnel to effectively implement the Election CoC and all the rules.

Ahsan Younis on the occasion said that the election CoC would be implemented in letter and spirit at all costs, adding no one would be allowed to display weapons. All-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of the rules and regulations and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, he added.

All available resources would be utilized to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the elections, he said and added that senior police officers would monitor all election processes in their respective areas.