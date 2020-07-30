UrduPoint.com
3,000 Cops To Provide Security On Eid Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

3,000 cops to provide security on Eid day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have issued a security plan, under which over 3,000 police officials will perform their duty on Eid-ul-Azha days.

According to official sources, Eid congregations will be held at 885 places including 634 mosques and 251 open places, and the police force will be supervised by 60 sub-inspectors (SIs), 17 Inspectors, 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and five superintendents of police (SPs).

As many as 115 special police pickets will be set up at different points including entry and exit points of the city to keep an eye on suspected persons.

Ten teams of Quick Response Force (QRF), 5 teams of Elite Police force will ensure patrolling on the roads especially in sensitive areas.

Police officials will also be deployed outside 12 graveyards and 17 parks.

According to the security plan, policemen would remain alert at Police Lines and respond immediately in case of any emergency.

As many as 51 motorcycle squads and all Dolphin teams would also remain active to check jubilant firing, display of weapons, wall-chalking, motorcycles and vehicles without cylinders, wheelie-doing, etc.

The police officers will remain in close contact with Rescue-1122, fire brigade, Civil Defence and Bomb Disposal squads.

