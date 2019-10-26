UrduPoint.com
3000 Grams Charas Seized, Two Smugglers Arrested In Charsadda

Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:18 PM

3000 grams Charas seized, two smugglers arrested in Charsadda

Police in successful operation at Sardaryab checkpoint seized 3000 grams of Charas and arrested two drug smugglers

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in successful operation at Sardaryab checkpoint seized 3000 grams of Charas and arrested two drug smugglers.

According to the details, police action against the drug and other criminal elements is ongoing in Charsadda District under the direction of District Police Officer, Irfanullah Khan.

DSP City , Taj Mohammad Khan received secret information that huge quantity of marijuana will be smuggled from Peshawar at any time.

He constituted special team led by SHO Police Station Saddar, Johar Khan and other personnel.

During search operation, the team recovered 3000 grams of Charas from the vehicle hidden in secret chambers.

A case has been registered against two arrested smugglers and further investigation is underway.

