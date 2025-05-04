3,000 Illegal Setups Removed, 91 Properties Sealed
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation, led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, was carried out across major areas of the city, resulting in the removal of 3,100 temporary and 91 permanent encroachments.
During the crackdown, a total of 39 truckloads of confiscated material were seized, while 91 properties were sealed and over 7,000 banners, posters, and visually polluting items were taken down.
The crackdown, part of a sustained campaign to restore public spaces and improve urban accessibility, was executed in multiple key zones including Mozang, Chauburji, islam Park, Multan Road, Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, and areas around Mayo Hospital. Further operations extended to College Road, Ameer Chowk, Missile Chowk, Garden Town, Green Town, and Township.
The campaign was spearheaded by the Regulation Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore under the supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia. Anti-encroachment teams, led by MO Regulation Kashif Jaleel, took part in demolishing illegal structures, clearing footpaths, and removing materials blocking public movement.
DC Syed Musa Raza personally monitored the operations on-ground, ensuring transparency and impartial action against all violators.
“Our mission is to make Lahore encroachment-free, enhance its beauty, and ensure smooth traffic and access to public infrastructure,” he said.
Two FIRs were also registered for serious violations, while several other encroachers were issued warnings and legal notices. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to continue the operation in the coming days with full force and zero tolerance for illegal occupation of public spaces.
Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against profiteers and hoarders across the city to stabilize fruit and vegetable prices. A fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed for violating the official rate list, and ten warnings were issued. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively enforcing the price regulations. Prices of essential vegetables and fruits remain stable, with no significant hikes reported.
The district administration has urged citizens to report violations via the DC Control Room or social media, assuring that all resources are being used to protect consumer rights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested2 minutes ago
-
An enchanting evening of classical music mesmerizes PNCA audience2 minutes ago
-
India can't stop our water: Khalid Khokhar2 minutes ago
-
3,000 illegal setups removed, 91 properties sealed2 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to firefighters2 minutes ago
-
PPP rally against Indian water aggression2 minutes ago
-
IBCC to end rote learning in Pak's examination system12 minutes ago
-
9th International Water Conference to be held on May 6–712 minutes ago
-
Islamabad honors firefighters with safety drills awareness campaign12 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Khan is The Young KPK Entrepreneur Changing Pakistan's Business Scene33 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 8,000 ltrs of adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
SACM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program1 hour ago