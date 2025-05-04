3,000 illegal setups removed, 91 properties sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation, led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, was carried out across major areas of the city, resulting in the removal of 3,100 temporary and 91 permanent encroachments.

During the crackdown, a total of 39 truckloads of confiscated material were seized, while 91 properties were sealed and over 7,000 banners, posters, and visually polluting items were taken down.

The crackdown, part of a sustained campaign to restore public spaces and improve urban accessibility, was executed in multiple key zones including Mozang, Chauburji, islam Park, Multan Road, Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, and areas around Mayo Hospital. Further operations extended to College Road, Ameer Chowk, Missile Chowk, Garden Town, Green Town, and Township.

The campaign was spearheaded by the Regulation Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore under the supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia. Anti-encroachment teams, led by MO Regulation Kashif Jaleel, took part in demolishing illegal structures, clearing footpaths, and removing materials blocking public movement.

DC Syed Musa Raza personally monitored the operations on-ground, ensuring transparency and impartial action against all violators.

“Our mission is to make Lahore encroachment-free, enhance its beauty, and ensure smooth traffic and access to public infrastructure,” he said.

Two FIRs were also registered for serious violations, while several other encroachers were issued warnings and legal notices. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to continue the operation in the coming days with full force and zero tolerance for illegal occupation of public spaces.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against profiteers and hoarders across the city to stabilize fruit and vegetable prices. A fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed for violating the official rate list, and ten warnings were issued. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively enforcing the price regulations. Prices of essential vegetables and fruits remain stable, with no significant hikes reported.

The district administration has urged citizens to report violations via the DC Control Room or social media, assuring that all resources are being used to protect consumer rights.