3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims expected in Pakistan to attend Baisakhi Mela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :To participate in the Baisakhi Mela, a festival of the Sikh religion, about three thousand Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via the Wagah border, where the Additional Secretary of the Abandoned Waqf Property Board, Sharain Rana Shahid Saleem would receive them.

Sardar Amir Singh and other guests will be welcomed, Chairman board Habibur Rahman Geelani said, adding that the guests from all over the world including India would be treated with the best hospitality as all the arrangements had been completed, including the provision of significant security.

Additional Secretary Tree Shrine of the Board Rana Shahid Saleem said that in the light of the instructions of the Chairman Board, the best marquees will be installed at Wagah and other places. Moreover, special arrangements would be made for the security, transport and medical facilities of the pilgrims.