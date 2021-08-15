UrduPoint.com

3000 Kanals Barran Land To Be Cultivated For Forests Under 'Green Pakistan' Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Nearly 3000 kanals of more barren land would be cultivated for forests under 'Green Pakistan Program' launched by the Punjab Forest Department said District Range Forest Officer (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Sher Afzal Raja.

He informed that the Punjab Forest Department was bearing all the expenses for the resettlement of all the barren lands owned by the farmers in the division.

He further said that 3000 kanals of more neglected barren land had been identified by the District Range Forest Office which would be made fertile and green on the expenses of Punjab government. "5000 kanals of such land have already been made productive where saplings were planted by the local office of forest department", he added.

Sher Afzal Raja also applauded efforts of DC Chakwal and other officers of district administration who helped the forest department to achieve a big success in tree plantation campaign.

He said that this scheme was launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Movement and Forest Department employees had been working on it day and night.

As many as 800,000 more saplings of different species under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign would be planted with the active participation of the masses in Chakwal Range during monsoon season.

He said that the Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Rawalpindi Division had laid a foundation of dense potential forests on a vast area of neglected barren lands in Chakwal.

A team had planted 5000 saplings in a single day in Akhuwat College, Chakwal, he said adding, girls and boys students of the college took part in the plantation campaign by planting saplings.

