3000 Kites Confiscated In Faisalabad

Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

3000 kites confiscated in Faisalabad

D-type colony police claimed on Saturday to have arrested an accused and confiscated more than 3000 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : D-type colony police claimed on Saturday to have arrested an accused and confiscated more than 3000 kites from his possession.

A police team signaled a suspected rickshaw to stop at Sammundri Road and after search, the police recovered more than 3000 kites from it.

The police have arrested the rickshaw driver Nadeem and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

