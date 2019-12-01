3,000 kites confiscated in police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 3,000 kites, 15 strings rolls and arrested two kite sellers here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines along with team raided and confiscated 3,000 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested two kite sellers identified as Wajid and Osama.