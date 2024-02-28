3,000 Kites Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM
The Sargodha police have recovered more than 3,000 kites and kite-making materials worth Rs 10 lakh
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police have recovered more than 3,000 kites and kite-making materials worth Rs 10 lakh.
DSP Muhafiz Squad, during a press conference, said that during a crackdown different localities were raided and the owners of three kite-making factories were arrested, along with recovery of large number of 3000.
District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the Sargodha police would utilise all possible resources to stop kite selling and making crime.
