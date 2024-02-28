Open Menu

3,000 Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:25 PM

3,000 kites recovered

The Sargodha police have recovered more than 3,000 kites and kite-making materials worth Rs 10 lakh

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police have recovered more than 3,000 kites and kite-making materials worth Rs 10 lakh.

DSP Muhafiz Squad, during a press conference, said that during a crackdown different localities were raided and the owners of three kite-making factories were arrested, along with recovery of large number of 3000.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the Sargodha police would utilise all possible resources to stop kite selling and making crime.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

13 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

13 minutes ago
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

13 minutes ago
 Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

17 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

17 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

17 minutes ago
 Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

17 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan