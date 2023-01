(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two kite dealers and seized more than 3,000 kites from their possession.

A police spokesman said Sargodha Road and Raza Abad police arrested Imran and Hasnainbesides recovering more than 3000 kites, chemically coated string and other items fromtheir possession.