3,000 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Destroyed, 28 Milk Sellers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:30 PM

3,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed, 28 milk sellers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Friday destroyed 3,000 liters of milk during operations against unhygienic milk in different areas.

According to details, the business of selling adulterated milk is booming in Peshawar.

In this regard, the administration conducted operations in Hayatabad, University Road, Circular Road, Gulbahar, inner city and other areas and destroyed 3,000 liters of adulterated milk. Livestock department officials were also with the administration on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

