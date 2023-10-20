3000 liters of fake engine oil recovered, six persons arrested

The district administration arrested six people on Friday involved in the manufacturing of fake engine oil and seized 3000 liters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The district administration arrested six people on Friday involved in the manufacturing of fake engine oil and seized 3000 liters.

The spokesperson of the district administration told media men that action was taken in Haji camp, three godowns have been sealed and the accused were packing fake engine oil in famous brand packaging.

He disclosed that packing material, stickers, empty gallons and machinery have been taken into custody and legal action will be taken against the arrested persons.