3000 Litre Unhygienic Cooking Oil Seized, Factory Owner Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District government team have raided at a cooking oil manufacturing factory and recovered 3000 litre unhygienic cooking oil in Mian Channu.

Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu Zeeshan Nadeem raided at Chak 109/15-L Mian Channu and recovered 3000 litre unhygienic cooking oil manufactured with broiler chicken wastage and acid.

AC Zeeshan Nadeem said unhygienic cooking oil was being prepared on large scale in the factory. The factory owner Sharif Abdullah was also apprehend on the spot who was supplying cooking oil on highways hotels and various cities of the province.

The unhygienic cooking oil disposed off under supervision of AC Mian Channu.

