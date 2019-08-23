3000 litres of diesel seized in Karachi

The Sachal Police seized 3000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from illegal petrol pump in the Sachal area here on Friday

The Sachal police station acted on information provided to them about an attempt to smuggle diesel, said SHO Sachal Police Station Agha Mashook Ali.

He said that the police team raided at Bismillah Center Super Highway pertrol pump and seized the diesel during the search while generator and pumping machine were also recovered.