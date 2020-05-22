3000 litres of substandard cooking oil disposed off in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

About 3000 litres of substandard cooking oil disposed off during a raid at Chak No 109, here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :About 3000 litres of substandard cooking oil disposed off during a raid at Chak No 109, here on Friday.

The cooking oil was prepared with remains of chicken and acid.

According to official sources, a team of district government raided at Sharif Abdullah factory and recovered the substandard oil.

The oil was being delivered to hotels in Jhang, Chinot, Gojra and Mian Channu.

The owner of the factory was arrested. The team disposed off the oil.