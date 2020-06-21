UrduPoint.com
3000 Maunds Wheat Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM

3000 maunds wheat recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has recovered more than 3000 maunds illegally stored wheat during an operation against stockpiling in the godowns at Awami Colony Mansoorabad, here.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari along with his team conducted raid in Awami Colony and recovered the wheat from 10 shops and godowns. He also arrested warehouse owner Ghulam Abbas and handed him over to police. The accused was selling wheat at rate of Rs.1970 per 40 kilogram while government had fixed price of wheat as Rs.1400 per 40 kg.

The AC City said that wheat stock has been taken into custody and it would be sold at government rate in general market.

In another action, AC City sealed Mania Snooker Club at Pearl City Plaza Sargodha Road. The club was open despite smart lockdown and about 25-30 persons were busy in playing snooker. Most of them were playing games without wearing face masks in addition to ignoring social distance.

Owner and manager of the snooker club were arrested and handed over to area police for registration of case under Punjab Infectious Disease Control Ordinance (PIDCO) 2020 besides sealing the club.

