3000 Police Personnel To Perform Security Duty On 10th Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:53 PM

3000 police personnel to perform security duty on 10th Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 3000 police personnel have been deputed to provide security cover to participants of majalis and mourning processions in the district.

DPO Mustansar Feroz told the media that 155 majalis would be held and 87 small and big zuljinnah processions would be taken out in four tehsils of Sialkot including Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.

He said that entrances and exit points of processions have been protected with barbed and blade wires.

He said that Imambargahs and mourning processions routes were being monitored through CCTV cameras.

