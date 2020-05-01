3,000 policemen deputed for mosques security in Lahore

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that Lahore Police had provided foolproof security to all mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places during the holy month of Ramazan and ensuring safety of citizens from coronavirus during prayers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that Lahore Police had provided foolproof security to all mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places during the holy month of Ramazan and ensuring safety of citizens from coronavirus during prayers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that 3,000 police personnel had been deputed for security of mosques. He said there are 218 mosques of category A, 775 of category B and 4,064 mosques of C category in the city. As many as 277 special enforcement teams had been constituted by the Lahore Police to ensure implementation of the 20-point instruction issued by the government for prayer hours in mosques.

The Lahore Police, in coordination with the district government, Masajid and Imambargah committees and their administrations had ensured complete implementation of the instructions regarding social distancing and precautionary measures.

The DIG Operations, meanwhile, paid visits to different mosques of the city on the first Juma of Ramazan to review implementation of 20-point instructions of the government as well as the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police.

Rai Babar Saeed visited Jamia Masjid Ghousia Main Market, Jamia Masjid Sarkaar-e-Madina Centre Point, Jamia Masjid Ittefaq Model Town, Jamia Masjid A Block, Jamia Masjid Taqwah K Block Model Town, Jamia Masjid Barkat Market, Jamia Masjid Main Bazaar Ichhra, Jamia Masjid Tajjali-e-Ka'aba and other mosques of the city.

Senior police officers accompanied the DIG during the visit.