Open Menu

3,000 Policemen To Be Deployed On Youm-e-Ali (AS)

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 09:26 PM

3,000 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali (AS)

Police have finalized the comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) to be observed on March 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Police have finalized the comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) to be observed on March 31.

According to security plan more than 3,000 police officials and cops would perform duty to guard the processions of Youme Ali. According to police spokesman, Police have chalked out comprehensive security plan following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

The police force would also be assisted by Muhafiz Squad, Elite Force, officials of Special Branch and reserve force, he added.

He said that three layers of security would be provided to the participants of processions and all the streets and roads leading towards procession route would also be sealed. Well equipped policemen would also be deputed on the rooftops while people would not be allowed to stand on rooftops, he said adding that the routes of processions would be clear and walk through gates would be installed.

Police have set up pickets at all the entry and exit points of the city and all the suspicious vehicles were being checked, he said.

SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran visited and reviewed security arrangements of Markzi procession.

He also instructed the police officials to remain alert while performing duties.

He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken who were found negligent.

City Traffic Police (CTP) has completed all the arrangements to check the traffic on the day. The traffic police have imposed a complete ban on parking any vehicles or handcarts on the routes of the processions and near imambarghas.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Alert March All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health ..

IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering ..

3 minutes ago
 Somalia parliament approves parts of election over ..

Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan

3 minutes ago
 PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission ..

PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewer ..

3 minutes ago
 All possible steps being taken to meet cotton prod ..

All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary

58 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

59 minutes ago
 Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

59 minutes ago
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 sapling ..

Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings

1 hour ago
 Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civi ..

Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering

1 hour ago
 Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

1 hour ago
 Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sus ..

Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zer ..

Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan