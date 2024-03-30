3,000 Policemen To Be Deployed On Youm-e-Ali (AS)
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Police have finalized the comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) to be observed on March 31
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Police have finalized the comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) to be observed on March 31.
According to security plan more than 3,000 police officials and cops would perform duty to guard the processions of Youme Ali. According to police spokesman, Police have chalked out comprehensive security plan following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.
The police force would also be assisted by Muhafiz Squad, Elite Force, officials of Special Branch and reserve force, he added.
He said that three layers of security would be provided to the participants of processions and all the streets and roads leading towards procession route would also be sealed. Well equipped policemen would also be deputed on the rooftops while people would not be allowed to stand on rooftops, he said adding that the routes of processions would be clear and walk through gates would be installed.
Police have set up pickets at all the entry and exit points of the city and all the suspicious vehicles were being checked, he said.
SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran visited and reviewed security arrangements of Markzi procession.
He also instructed the police officials to remain alert while performing duties.
He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken who were found negligent.
City Traffic Police (CTP) has completed all the arrangements to check the traffic on the day. The traffic police have imposed a complete ban on parking any vehicles or handcarts on the routes of the processions and near imambarghas.
