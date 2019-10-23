3,000 Rawalpindi policemen to be deployed for JUI-F march

Rawalpindi police will deploy some 3,000 personnel to maintain law and order during the march of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, in a statement on Wednesday, said the police would protect the lives and properties of the people and ensure the writ of state at all costs.

All the entry points of Rawalpindi would be closely monitored and those blocking the roads would be arrested, the CPO added.

He said the activities of proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers were already being monitored and the fresh directions issued by the Home Department in that regard would also be implemented.

He directed the police officers to ensure round the clock patrolling on the roads to maintain peace in the city.