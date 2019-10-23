UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,000 Rawalpindi Policemen To Be Deployed For JUI-F March

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:31 PM

3,000 Rawalpindi policemen to be deployed for JUI-F march

Rawalpindi police will deploy some 3,000 personnel to maintain law and order during the march of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police will deploy some 3,000 personnel to maintain law and order during the march of Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F).

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, in a statement on Wednesday, said the police would protect the lives and properties of the people and ensure the writ of state at all costs.

All the entry points of Rawalpindi would be closely monitored and those blocking the roads would be arrested, the CPO added.

He said the activities of proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers were already being monitored and the fresh directions issued by the Home Department in that regard would also be implemented.

He directed the police officers to ensure round the clock patrolling on the roads to maintain peace in the city.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi March All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court acquits life sentence convict giving ..

38 seconds ago

Man kills elder brother in Hyderabad

40 seconds ago

Russian Military Police Begins Patrolling Areas in ..

43 seconds ago

Libya, Russia to Sign Document on Supply of Russia ..

48 seconds ago

Accused awarded six-year imprisonment in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

US Removes Turkish Defense, Energy, Interior Minis ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.