3,000 sanitary staffers, 500 vehicles deputed for removal of sacrificial animals waste

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said some 3,000 employees of various sanitation departments along with 500 vehicles were deputed for dumping more than 10,000 tons of garbage in the provincial capital.

Inaugurating Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness drive, he directed the Local Government Department, Water and Sanitation Services and Municipal Committees' staffers to immediately remove all the waste of sacrificial animals to keep the environment clean and healthy.

He said Green and Clean Pakistan was his party's manifesto which would not be compromised at all costs.