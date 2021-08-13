3000 sapling planted in Multan Cantt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 500 students, civil society, govt officials, disabled and women on Friday planted as many as 3000 indigenous plants namely Molsri and Gul-e-Phanoos in cantonment area.

In this regard, an awareness walk on plantation was also arranged by Cantt board Multan.

On special instructions of Corps and Garrison HQs, President Cantt Board has also allowed the massive plantation in order to Celebrate 75th birthday of the country.

CEO Cantt Board, Ch. Baber Hussain appreciated the role of people from all segments of life who participated in the plantation campaign.

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood who was the chief guest, also appreciated the plantation activity by young students, traders, residents and the Cantt employees who contributed for event.