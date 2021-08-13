UrduPoint.com

3000 Sapling Planted In Multan Cantt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

3000 sapling planted in Multan Cantt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 500 students, civil society, govt officials, disabled and women on Friday planted as many as 3000 indigenous plants namely Molsri and Gul-e-Phanoos in cantonment area.

In this regard, an awareness walk on plantation was also arranged by Cantt board Multan.

On special instructions of Corps and Garrison HQs, President Cantt Board has also allowed the massive plantation in order to Celebrate 75th birthday of the country.

CEO Cantt Board, Ch. Baber Hussain appreciated the role of people from all segments of life who participated in the plantation campaign.

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mahmood who was the chief guest, also appreciated the plantation activity by young students, traders, residents and the Cantt employees who contributed for event.

Related Topics

Multan Civil Society Young Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Ind ..

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

15 minutes ago
 Contribution of private sector in health commendab ..

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

15 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area i ..

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area in RYK from dacoits

20 minutes ago
 Governor's message on Independence Day

Governor's message on Independence Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.