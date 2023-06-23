3000 security men deployed on Eid-ul-Azha: RPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Friday issued Eid-ul-Azha security plan aimed to provide fool proof security during the first ten days of Zilhaj in the city.

He said that 400 police men were deployed to provide security to 26 cattle markets across the division, while 40 police mobiles would play key role in maintaining law and order situation .

Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui further informed that over 3000 policemen has been deployed to provide security to 1241 Mosques and Imam Bargahs across the region during Eid ul Azha days .

He further said that 18 walk through gates, 821 metal detectors and 623 CCTV cameras have been installed on sensitive areas aimed to keep a vigilant eye on peace destroyers.