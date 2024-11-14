(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) As many as 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikh religion.

The pilgrims were greeted warmly at the Wagah border crossing by prominent officials, including Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, the President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Punjab Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property board Fareed Iqbal, and Additional Secretary of Shrines Saifullah Khokhar.

Sardar Harjeet Singh Pappa, the leader of the visiting Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee delegation, expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for the enthusiastic welcome. “We feel immense joy visiting Pakistan, which we consider our second home,” he said. Gurnam Singh Jassal, from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, echoed the sentiment, noting that respect and love they receive in Pakistan was a cherished part of their pilgrimage.

Sardar Ramesh Arora said that the warm welcome extended to Sikh pilgrims symbolizes Pakistan’s deep respect for minorities. "This reception shows the world that Pakistan cherishes and respects its minorities," he said, adding that the pilgrims returned India with lasting and positive memories of their time in Pakistan.

According to Saifullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary of Shrines, the government is providing excellent transport and other facilities to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The main anniversary event is scheduled for November 15 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib. Federal and provincial ministers with religious and minority leaders, will be special guests as Sikh pilgrims from across the world gather to perform rituals. A 'palki' (palanquin) procession will also take place, traversing designated routes under tight security.

Following the main ceremony, the pilgrims’ itinerary includes a visit to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad on November 16 and an overnight stay at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal. The group will then proceed on November 18 to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal, where they will conduct their rituals. On November 20, they will continue their journey through Gujranwala to visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib in Eminabad, before proceeding to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

The pilgrims would complete their 10-day pilgrimage and return to India on November 23 via the Wagah border crossing, carrying with them memories of a spiritually fulfilling journey.