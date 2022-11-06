UrduPoint.com

3,000 Sikh Yatrees Arrive In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

3,000 Sikh Yatrees arrive in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :About 3,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Sunday via Wahga Border to participate in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem along with Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh, Sardar Satwant Singh and others received the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikh leaders including Sardar Preet Singh, Sardar Diljeet Singh, Sardar Manjeet Singh and Sardar Jagjeet Sing expressed their happiness after reaching in Pakistan. They said that they had received special love from the land of their 'Gurus'.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid told the media that Janumasthan had been decorated tastefully.

The ETPB had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh yatrees. Special marquees have also been installed for them, he added.

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Abdul Rehman Ghilani, the officers and employees of the Board would remain busy day and night to serve the guests.

Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh and Sardar Satwant Singh said the Trust Board had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

The main ceremony will be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on November 8 (Tuesday)in which, leaders from various religion and political parties would participate.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nankana Sahib November Border Sunday Media All From Love

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.