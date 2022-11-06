3,000 Sikh Yatrees arrive in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :About 3,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Sunday via Wahga Border to participate in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem along with Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh, Sardar Satwant Singh and others received the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikh leaders including Sardar Preet Singh, Sardar Diljeet Singh, Sardar Manjeet Singh and Sardar Jagjeet Sing expressed their happiness after reaching in Pakistan. They said that they had received special love from the land of their 'Gurus'.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid told the media that Janumasthan had been decorated tastefully.

The ETPB had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh yatrees. Special marquees have also been installed for them, he added.

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Abdul Rehman Ghilani, the officers and employees of the Board would remain busy day and night to serve the guests.

Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh and Sardar Satwant Singh said the Trust Board had completed all the arrangements in consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

The main ceremony will be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on November 8 (Tuesday)in which, leaders from various religion and political parties would participate.