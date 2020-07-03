UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,000 Team Leaders To Be Appointed For Govt Schools To Ensure Quality Education: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:09 AM

3,000 team leaders to be appointed for Govt schools to ensure quality education: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Thursday said that as many as 3,000 team leaders would be appointed across the province soon to work for the quality of education at Government school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Thursday said that as many as 3,000 team leaders would be appointed across the province soon to work for the quality of education at Government school.

Presiding over a high level meeting here,he said the team leaders and new appointments in government schools would be made through provincial testing services,adding that the appointment process would soon be completed in the merged district.

He said KP province was short of teaching faculty and directed the education department to complete the hiring process as soon as possible without compromising on eligibility and educational qualification of the candidates.

"The Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) KP is the best testing system in the province,"he added.

He further directed the department to identify parameters for appointment of special and persons with disabilities and keep in view their disabilities in tests and interviews.

He said as soon as the coronavirus pandemic contains the deficiency of teaching and other staff at school would be overcome.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman said "ETEA KP is Government testing service which has been reactivated," adding that in future the appointments at colleges,universities and elementary and secondary education would be completed through ETEA.

He said ETEA has the best data bank and quality system for determining the ability of candidates.

On the occasion chairman Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Qaiser Alam assured technical support in making tests for new appointments while keeping in view the minimum educational qualification.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Higher Education Hassan Yousafzai, Secretary E&SE Nadeem Aslam, Director Education M. Ibrahim, Director Higher Education.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Bank BISE Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.