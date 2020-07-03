3,000 team leaders to be appointed for Govt schools to ensure quality education: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Thursday said that as many as 3,000 team leaders would be appointed across the province soon to work for the quality of education at Government school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Thursday said that as many as 3,000 team leaders would be appointed across the province soon to work for the quality of education at Government school.

Presiding over a high level meeting here,he said the team leaders and new appointments in government schools would be made through provincial testing services,adding that the appointment process would soon be completed in the merged district.

He said KP province was short of teaching faculty and directed the education department to complete the hiring process as soon as possible without compromising on eligibility and educational qualification of the candidates.

"The Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) KP is the best testing system in the province,"he added.

He further directed the department to identify parameters for appointment of special and persons with disabilities and keep in view their disabilities in tests and interviews.

He said as soon as the coronavirus pandemic contains the deficiency of teaching and other staff at school would be overcome.

Speaking on the occasion Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman said "ETEA KP is Government testing service which has been reactivated," adding that in future the appointments at colleges,universities and elementary and secondary education would be completed through ETEA.

He said ETEA has the best data bank and quality system for determining the ability of candidates.

On the occasion chairman Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Qaiser Alam assured technical support in making tests for new appointments while keeping in view the minimum educational qualification.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Higher Education Hassan Yousafzai, Secretary E&SE Nadeem Aslam, Director Education M. Ibrahim, Director Higher Education.