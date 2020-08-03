3,000-ton sacrificial animals remains disposed of

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that during three days of Eid-ul-Azha, about 3,000 tonnes of sacrificial animals' remains were disposed of.

Talking to the media here, he said that on the first day, 1,400-ton, on the second day 1,300-ton and on the third day, 300-ton of sacrificial animals' remains were lifted from various city areas and disposed of in the pits created at Chak No 91-NB and Model Town.

He said that a total of 487 vehicles and machinery were used during the clean-up operation under 23 local governments across the district.

In addition to deployment of 1,200 sanitary workers, 31 tractor-trolleys, 14 dumpers and 1,200 handcarts were used.

The DC said the cleaning operation in all three days of Eid-ul-Azha continued uninterrupted from 5am to midnight. Separate control rooms had been set up at district and local government levels for immediate redress of sanitation complaints, he added.