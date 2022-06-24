3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that over 3000 new vacancies were being created in multiple provincial departments to provide employment to youth of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that over 3000 new vacancies were being created in multiple provincial departments to provide employment to youth of the province.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister's secretariat, she said, most of the ongoing development projects are near to completion in the province which would provide maximum facilities to people in respective areas, she added.

She said that the government presented the people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 which would cover all sectors of the province.

She said that it was for the first time in the history of the province to take the opposition into confidence before presenting budget, adding that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving to provide maximum relief to the people.

She maintained that the salaries of provincial government employees, including DRA allowances, have been increased by 15 per cent since March this year, while the pensions of retired employees have also been increased by 15 per cent.

The huge amount has been kept for health card to reduce the effects of inflation on the middle class and provide relief to the masses, she said adding that the Budgets for other social sectors including education have been significantly increased.

She remarked that about 3000 new vacancies were being created in different departments to provide employment to youth of the province.