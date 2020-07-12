UrduPoint.com
3000 Water Channels Improved To Ensure Smooth Irrigation At Tale End

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

3000 water channels improved to ensure smooth irrigation at tale end

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agricultural Malik Nauman Langrial said the agriculture department improved 3000 water courses to facilitate farming community for smooth irrigation to fields.

The water courses/channels were improved as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister stated that the development would ensure availability of water at tale end. Similarly, it will help increase per acre production.

The experts of agriculture department were analysing models of other developed countries to put agriculture on modern lines and get bumper and quality production. The basic aim was to bring positive change in the economic life of the peasants, stated the minister.

