3,000 water ponds being built to conserve water

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed has said that 3,000 water ponds are being constructed to conserve available water under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed has said that 3,000 water ponds are being constructed to conserve available water under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

According to a press release, issued here on Wednesday, comprehensive planning had been evolved under the leadership of Agriculture (Water Management) Director General Malik Muhammad Akram.

He said that more than Rs 28 billion had been allocated for conserving water.

Malik Akram said that infrastructure of the ponds was being developed on modern lines, adding that stored water would be used for irrigation of crops in case of drought. He said that water management projects would benefit farmers besides helping save almost 2.3 million acre feet water annually.