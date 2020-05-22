3000 wheat bags recovered in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration recovered 3000 wheat bags during a crackdown at Chak No 28/10-R, here on Friday.

Following direction of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, a team of district administration raided at warehouse of middleman namely Hanif and recovered 3000 wheat bags.

Whereas, similarly, a truck loaded with 600 sacks of wheat also recovered. The loaded wheat was being shifted to Sargodha without No Objection Certificate. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the actionagainst hoarders would continue.