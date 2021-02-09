UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30,000 Bags Of Pulses Seized

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:41 PM

30,000 bags of pulses seized

The district administration seized 30,000 bags of pulses illegally stored in a godown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 30,000 bags of pulses illegally stored in a godown.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mr.

Umar Maqbool conducted raid at a godown in Chak No.67-JB and seized 30,000 bags of pulses.

The AC sealed the godown premises on charge of illegal hoarding of daily use commodity and further action against godown owner was under way.

Related Topics

Saddar

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

13 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

28 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

28 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

India records less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 case ..

2 minutes ago

Leather gloves exports grew by 10.34%

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.