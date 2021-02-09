30,000 Bags Of Pulses Seized
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 30,000 bags of pulses illegally stored in a godown.
A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mr.
Umar Maqbool conducted raid at a godown in Chak No.67-JB and seized 30,000 bags of pulses.
The AC sealed the godown premises on charge of illegal hoarding of daily use commodity and further action against godown owner was under way.