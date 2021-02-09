30,000 bags of pulses seized

The district administration seized 30,000 bags of pulses illegally stored in a godown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 30,000 bags of pulses illegally stored in a godown.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mr.

Umar Maqbool conducted raid at a godown in Chak No.67-JB and seized 30,000 bags of pulses.

The AC sealed the godown premises on charge of illegal hoarding of daily use commodity and further action against godown owner was under way.