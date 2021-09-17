30,000 calves of buffalo being fattened per year in KP: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 30,000 calves of buffaloes are being fattened per year in KP to increase meat production.

The Government in order to fulfill meat demand of over 210 million population of Pakistan, has launched "Save the Calf" project across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

"In KP, as many as 1,20,000 male buffalo calves would be fattened by 2022, said Dr Abbas Khan, Project Incharge, Save the Calf KP while talking to APP.

He said Rs 6,500 per calf were being provided to farmers and livestock growers after six month rearing besides 10 KG free milk replacers and life saving vaccines.

Dr Abbas said about 30,000 buffalo calves were being fattened per year in KP, adding farmers were being encouraged to register calves aged 15 days to one month and rearing them for six months to avail Government's incentives package. He underscored the need for simplification of the package's disbursement procedure in order to facilitate farmers and livestock growers.

The livestock growers and farmers of all 35 districts of KP including merged tribal districts have showed keen interest in Save the Calf worth Rs1,554 million that includes KP Government share of Rs1,243 million and Rs 135 million contribution by the Federal Government. Abbas said the project has made positive impact on overall meat production in KP besides bring stability to meat prices in local markets.

Pakistan Economic Review 2013-14 Report has revealed that six million calves were born annually in the country out of which most of male calves were being slaughtered in first month of birth after being sold by farmers mainly for monetary benefits. The slaughtering of under-aged calves had adversely affected meat production in the past, resulting increase in meat prices in markets.