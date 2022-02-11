30,000 cases of child protection registered, 28000 people provided prosthetic limbs: PA body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Special Education on Friday informed that Child Protection and Welfare Commission had registered 30,000 cases of Child Protection, 28000 provided different kinds of prosthetics limbs while 5000 children were provided psychological assistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Special education on Friday informed that Child Protection and Welfare Commission had registered 30,000 cases of Child Protection, 28000 provided different kinds of prosthetics limbs while 5000 children were provided psychological assistance.

The meeting met here under the chairmanship of Sitara Afreen which was attended among others attended by Member Provincials Assembly including Hafiz Hasamauddin, Rabia Basri, Sajida Hanif, Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, Zeenat Bibi, Maleeha Ali Asghar, Shahida Bibi, Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik, Secretary Social Welfare, Assistant Advocate General and officials of law department.

The meeting was informed that 37 projects worth Rs. 880 million relating to women empowerment and welfare of orphans and homeless children would be competed in current year.

The meeting was also informed about details and working of 10 Dar-ul-Amans, 12 welfare homes, working women hostels, two community centers, 11 drug rehabilitation centers, 11 shelter homes, 123 industrial training centers and Bolo Help Line.

On the occasion, Shagufta Malik expressed concern over increasing number of drug addicts and stressed upon concerned departments to devise a strategy and take timely action in this connection. She also stressed upon steps to ensure implementation of quota allocated to disabled.