30,000 Cops Performed Security Duties On Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 11:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar deputed over 30,000 police officer and personnel for the foolproof security arrangements across the province for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the final day of the Urs of Sufi Saint Data Ali Hajveri (RA).

According to the details, the IGP said that Punjab Police remained on high alert for Chehlum mourning processions, Majalis, and Urs events, ensuring the safe conduct of all the programmes.

On the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), 680 Majalis and 382 mourning processions were held, with over 30,000 police officers and personnel deployed for security. Special Police, Traffic Police, and volunteers also assisted with security arrangements. Security measures included the use of Safe City cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors.

In Lahore, over 7,000 officers and personnel were assigned to secure 44 Majalis and 5 processions.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that RPOs and DPOs personally monitored security arrangements for sensitive Majalis and processions.

For the Urs of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) in Lahore, extensive security measures were taken for the visitors from across the country. Continuous monitoring of Chehlum processions and Urs events was ensured through special control rooms. Snipers were stationed at key routes and sensitive Imam Bargahs, and female officers were assigned for the search and security of women mourners. Dr Usman highlighted that fostering religious harmony and interfaith unity contributed to maintaining peace and order.

