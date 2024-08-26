- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..
30,000 Cops Performed Security Duties On Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar deputed over 30,000 police officer and personnel for the foolproof security arrangements across the province for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the final day of the Urs of Sufi Saint Data Ali Hajveri (RA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar deputed over 30,000 police officer and personnel for the foolproof security arrangements across the province for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the final day of the Urs of Sufi Saint Data Ali Hajveri (RA).
According to the details, the IGP said that Punjab Police remained on high alert for Chehlum mourning processions, Majalis, and Urs events, ensuring the safe conduct of all the programmes.
On the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), 680 Majalis and 382 mourning processions were held, with over 30,000 police officers and personnel deployed for security. Special Police, Traffic Police, and volunteers also assisted with security arrangements. Security measures included the use of Safe City cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors.
In Lahore, over 7,000 officers and personnel were assigned to secure 44 Majalis and 5 processions.
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that RPOs and DPOs personally monitored security arrangements for sensitive Majalis and processions.
For the Urs of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) in Lahore, extensive security measures were taken for the visitors from across the country. Continuous monitoring of Chehlum processions and Urs events was ensured through special control rooms. Snipers were stationed at key routes and sensitive Imam Bargahs, and female officers were assigned for the search and security of women mourners. Dr Usman highlighted that fostering religious harmony and interfaith unity contributed to maintaining peace and order.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition9 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan9 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool9 hours ago
-
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO9 hours ago