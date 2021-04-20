UrduPoint.com
30,000 Differently Abled Children Brought To Schools Through Special App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 30,000 differently abled children, who were out of school, have been brought to educational institutions through an App called 'DGSE' (Directorate General Special Education) aimed at making them useful citizens of the society.

"This application has greatly helped the parents and guardians of differently-abled children to find a suitable school in their nearby locations, especially when the prevailing coronavirus situation is haunting everyone," a senior official in the Ministry of Human Rights told APP on Tuesday.

He said the ministry, in collaboration with National IT board, had launched a dedicated App for differently-abled children to assist their parents in selecting suitable nearby educational institutions so that they could apply online without visiting the relevant centers.

The App, the official said, also contained the required information about the services and facilities available at the DGSE's centers and institutes as well as in the Federal Directorate of education. Besides, parents and guardians could check the status of their submitted applications for admission of their children to different schools.

He said the application was proving extremely useful for the children with different abilities residing in slum areas of the federal capital.

