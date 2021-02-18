UrduPoint.com
30,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

City district administration imposed fine of Rs 30,000 over profiteering on fruits and vegetables shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :City district administration imposed fine of Rs 30,000 over profiteering on fruits and vegetables shopkeepers.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid visited various fruits and vegetables stalls and stores in Tehsil Raiwind.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi visited fruits and vegetables shop, stalls and stores in Tehsil Shalimar.

The officers checked price list and reviewed implementation of government rates. The officers also checked the quality and quality of the food items.

The operation was conducted following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz.

