30,000 fine imposed over profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi on Thursday imposed Rs 30,000 fine over profiteering and overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi on Thursday imposed Rs 30,000 fine over profiteering and overcharging.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the AC Shalimar imposed the fine during his visit to various stores and meat shops.

Mansoor Qazi also held five shopkeepers over profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz issued direction to assistant commissioners to check rate listsgiven by the government.

