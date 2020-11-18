UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30,000 Liters Of Smuggled Oil Recovered

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

30,000 liters of smuggled oil recovered

Customs Intelligence and Investigation here on Wednesday conducted anti-smuggling operation and recovered 30,000 liters of smuggled oil in Mian Ghundi area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Customs Intelligence and Investigation here on Wednesday conducted anti-smuggling operation and recovered 30,000 liters of smuggled oil in Mian Ghundi area.

The operation was led by Director Customs Intelligence Quetta, Sami ul Haq which resulted in recovering of 30,000 liters of Iranian diesel.

Sami ul Haq told the media persons that Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees was being brought in a LPG gas tanker.

The LPG bowser used in smuggling was also seized, he added.

Earlier, the smugglers were using the LPG bowsers in the smuggling of Chaliya and other foreign goods.

Operations against all forms of smuggling would continue in the future, Sami ul Haq said.

Related Topics

LPG Quetta Oil Gas Media All Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi greets Karachi Kings on victo ..

35 seconds ago

KMC renovate one-track of road from Sohrab Goth to ..

36 seconds ago

CM Buzdar announces Rs 13 bln development package ..

38 seconds ago

COVID claims 4 more lives, infects 1127: Chief min ..

40 seconds ago

4th death anniversary of Haji Adeel observed

9 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Rejects Appeals on Serebrennikov ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.