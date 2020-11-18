30,000 liters of smuggled oil recovered

Customs Intelligence and Investigation here on Wednesday conducted anti-smuggling operation and recovered 30,000 liters of smuggled oil in Mian Ghundi area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Customs Intelligence and Investigation here on Wednesday conducted anti-smuggling operation and recovered 30,000 liters of smuggled oil in Mian Ghundi area.

The operation was led by Director Customs Intelligence Quetta, Sami ul Haq which resulted in recovering of 30,000 liters of Iranian diesel.

Sami ul Haq told the media persons that Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees was being brought in a LPG gas tanker.

The LPG bowser used in smuggling was also seized, he added.

Earlier, the smugglers were using the LPG bowsers in the smuggling of Chaliya and other foreign goods.

Operations against all forms of smuggling would continue in the future, Sami ul Haq said.